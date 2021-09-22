More On Rumors of Edgier WWE NXT and Looser Content Restrictions

It was reported yesterday that Vince McMahon was wanting to make changes to the WWE NXT brand, which included looser restrictions on content and an edgier product. Fightful Select reports that changes were made, as could be seen on the broadcast. The language restrictions were loosened as there was more “colorful language”.

It was also noted that character points that had been shut down in the past were used, like those for Josh Briggs. They had been shot down in the past due to bar or alcohol imagery.

There were also plans that changed before the show aired. Several new female recruits were set for a backstage segment that was pulled.