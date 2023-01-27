More on Rumors of WWE Offering Wrestlemania Match to Stone Cold Steve Austin

It was previously reported that WWE had offered a match to Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania, although reports on who the opponent was differed. Fightful reported it was a match with Roman Reigns, while Dave Meltzer reported that it was Brock Lesnar.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that plans for Austin vs. Lesnar had fallen through, as WWE had been hoping to have that match and The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as the matches for the two nights of Wrestlemania. It was noted that Reigns vs. Rock has also fallen through.

Finally, there was a note that WWE actually wanted to get Austin for a match at Summerslam last year. The idea for the match with Austin and Lesnar is obviously that it would be a first-time dream match and Lesnar doesn’t have many those left as big as a match with Austin would be. A match with Gunther was “definitely” not the plan for the Beast Incarnate, according to Meltzer.