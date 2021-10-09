wrestling / News
More On Select Talents Being Told Of Where They Were Going In WWE Draft
Fightful Select reports that select talent were informed where they would go in the WWE Draft on the Thursday night before the first night on Smackdown. A combination of Vince McMahon and people in talent relations called to let certain Superstars know where they were going.
There were also “numerous people stuck in limbo” between NXT and WWE who found out about the Draft. Some weren’t told until the Draft started that they wouldn’t be moving, others learned as they were drafted and others were prepared for TV.
However, most of the names picked on Monday didn’t know of the plans for them by the time the draft started, with a few exceptions. Several talent had to make travel plans and put it together themselves. Once the first round started, many assumed they wouldn’t switch brand and some that didn’t change brands weren’t told about it.
