More On Stephanie McMahon’s Leave Of Absence from WWE, Vince McMahon Reportedly Behind It

Business Insider has an article up by Claire Atkinson on the recent changes in WWE. The article notes that Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence was “executed” by Vince McMahon. Publicly, the leave of absence was described as Stephanie taking a break to spend more time with her family.

The article said that WWE is aiming to replicate the success UFC has had with brand and sponsorship revenue. Stephanie’s responsibilities included marketing and brand business. WWE announced a new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing today in Catherine Newman and she is now responsible for much of what was previously under Stephanie.

The article quoted a source within the company that said WWE wasn’t generating the growth they wanted under Stephanie.

“We weren’t seeing that growth,” the source said. “When someone is moved out of a company, it’s usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago.”