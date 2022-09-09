More On Talent Meeting Held Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, there was a talent meeting held before this past week’s AEW Dynamite, led by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the three were the ones to call the meeting before the show in Buffalo began. Before that happened, talent said they knew they had a show to do and acted as if it was ‘business as usual’.

One source noted that it was the “best backstage meeting” the talent have had. There was said to be a realization that there was some brand damage to AEW that they would now have to repair. They were told not to “air dirty laundry” in a public manner. One source said that when it was over, everyone decided to leave All Out in the past and look forward. Several said that they were happy that after the negative publicity, they were still able to put on a strong episode of Dynamite last Wednesday. While most are excited for the future, there were others upset with how everything happened on Sunday.

Neither Jericho nor Moxley were scheduled to be at the show, with Moxley having an angle that would have included a vacation and a return. That seems to be over now as Jericho, Moxley, MJF and Danielson will be the top stars going forward.