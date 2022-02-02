wrestling / News
More On Talent Not Being Used For Royal Rumble
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
More news has come out about talents that were not used for the WWE Royal Rumble and why. Fightful Select reports that while several NXT talents were in Kansas City for Smackdown for dark matches, they weren’t brought to St. Louis for the Rumble and that NXT talent were tipped off well before the show that they likely wouldn’t be used as WWE wanted to avoid using NXT 2.0 talent. No word on the reason for that.
In addition, Asuka and Kairi Sane were brought up as potential entrants, but the company didn’t feel like Asuka was ready physically and that it was easier to bring in other talent than to bring in Sane.
