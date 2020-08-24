More On Talking Smack Host Situation, Heated Segment Between The Miz and Big E

The latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio has more details on the return of Talking Smack as well as the heated segment between The Miz and Big E that happened on the show.

First of all, the original announcement stated that Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods would be the hosts. As we saw, The Miz eventually replaced Woods. According to the report, nobody told Woods that he was going to host and so he didn’t know about it and wasn’t there to film it. Miz was asked to do the job at the last minute.

This led to a segment with Big E, in which the two argued about getting opportunities in WWE and whether or not wrestlers like Kofi Kingston got their legs cut out from under them. Miz argued that he went through the same thing Kofi did after his loss to Brock, while Big E noted that Miz had been given plenty of opportunities and Kofi had to wait eleven years for his first WWE title match before going right back to the tag division.

Dave Meltzer noted that Big E had a point he wanted to make and had to say it in such a way as to not to get WWE angry with him. Some fans took to social media and expressed their belief that Big E was talking about white privilege. Meltzer also speculated this was the case, that Big E was trying to say it ‘in a tactful way’ and Miz ‘wasn’t getting it.’

Interestingly, Daniel Bryan saw someone’s take on it and agreed with it. After Sporting News’ Andreas Hale broke it down in a tweet, Bryan replied: “Great post.”

Oblivious white privilege exists everywhere…especially in pro wrestling. In this video you’ll find the following: – The invisible package of advantages

– Victim blaming

– The “I went through it too” and “just work hard” arguments

– Ignoring hurdles pic.twitter.com/xVj5hlqd5t — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 23, 2020