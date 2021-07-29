More On The Planning that Went Into Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage, TNT Warned In Advance

As it was noted earlier today, AEW has no plans to have another match like the one that happened last night at AEW Fight for the Fallen. It was a bloody and violent affair that saw the use of a pizza cutter, light tubes and a pane of glass, among other things. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, more details were given about the creative process leading up to the match.

It was noted that Jericho’s idea to do the no rules match, although he didn’t have Nick Gage in mind at the time. It was added that Gage wouldn’t have appeared in AEW and the spots that happened wouldn’t have if Jericho didn’t agree to it.

Due to some concern that TNT or their sponsors wouldn’t approve of the match, Tony Khan actually spoke with the network before the match aired.