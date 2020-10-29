More On The Situation That Led To WWE Quarantining Multiple People, How It Affected Halloween Havoc

As we have previously reported, there was an incident that led to rumors of a COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center. At the very least, WWE forced several people involved with NXT to quarantine which left them unavailable for last night’s Halloween Havoc.

It was noted that the people who were quarantined were at an in-house live event on Friday, which is part of what WWE does to gauge the progression of talent. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, it was actually one of the coaches that tested positive for the virus, which led to WWE isolating those who trained in the gym whether they tested positive or not. Most, but not all of the people were those who had not made television yet.

The report also stated that most of the people who appear on TV were there and none of them tested positive. The only name that was booked at Halloween Havoc but wasn’t there was Indi Hartwell, who was set to interfere in the Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae matches. Hartwell was quarantined so it became someone in a Scream mask instead. That person will likely be identified as Hartwell at a later date.