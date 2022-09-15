More On The Young Bucks Denying Sending Feelers To WWE

As previously reported, The Young Bucks denied recent rumors that they sent out feelers to WWE. It was noted that if they wanted to get in touch with Triple H, they wouldn’t need an intermediary. Furthermore, while they are in contact with people who are in WWE, it’s not anything out of the ordinary.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the person the Bucks talk with (who they likely talk to frequently) said they didn’t ask to speak with management or any thing like that.