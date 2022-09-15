wrestling / News
More On The Young Bucks Denying Sending Feelers To WWE
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, The Young Bucks denied recent rumors that they sent out feelers to WWE. It was noted that if they wanted to get in touch with Triple H, they wouldn’t need an intermediary. Furthermore, while they are in contact with people who are in WWE, it’s not anything out of the ordinary.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the person the Bucks talk with (who they likely talk to frequently) said they didn’t ask to speak with management or any thing like that.
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- Pat Buck Returns To Work For AEW After Recent Suspension, Update On Other Suspended Wrestlers
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk