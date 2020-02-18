wrestling / News
More on Tito Ortiz Training at WWE Performance Center
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
More details have become available about UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz training at the WWE Performance Center last week. As was reported on Sunday, Ortiz was at the PC last week training to make a serious go at a wrestling career.
According to PWInsider, the visit was a feeling out period between Ortiz and WWE spread out over several days to determine if they could work together at some point. Ortiz did some training and got familiar with how the company operates. Ortiz has previously expressed interest in coming to WWE to work with Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.
