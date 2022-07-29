More on Today’s WWE Tryout: Big E & More In Attendance, Tryout Names, More

A new report has notes from today’s WWE tryouts ahead of SummerSlam. Fightful Select has posted several details from the tryouts in terms of who was in attendance and more, noting that Big E, Bianca Belair, Triple H, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance and that Matt Bloom, Jim Smallman, the Creed Brothers, Robbie Brookside, Ivy Nile, and Lash Legend were all helping with the tryouts in Nashville.

The tryout drills were done in front of a live audience before they went into a “team promo” style audition. As noted, NHA star Dwight Howard was at today’s tryout as well as yesterday’s and cut another promo today. Fightful notes that WWE cameras were following Howard.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and The Miz also showed up for the sessions, and Belair told the media there that this was close to the style of tryout she did back at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2015 in front of a live audience.

Finally, PWInsider reports that the following athletes took part in the tryouts:

* Ja’Chai Baker – University of South Alabama football player

* Amaya Barnes – Tiffin University track and field athlete

* Anna Cononge – Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and fitness competitor, kickboxer

* Wallace Cowins, Jr – University of North Alabama Lions football player

* Lenaya Griffin – Track and Field star for Long Beach State University track and field athlete, was named BigWest.org’s Track Athlete of the Week for April 12th, 2022

* Anna Keefer – University of North Carolina track and field athlete

* Lamonte McDougle – University of Texas at San Antonio football player

* Lea Simone Mitchell – Former Michigan State gymnastics team member

* Talati Polamalu – Georgetown University offensive lineman, Troy Polamalu’s nephew

* Trevor Robbins – Former San Jose Spartans football player, current assistant coach