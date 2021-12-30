More On Toni Storm Leaving WWE, Reportedly ‘Just Up and Quit’

As we reported yesterday, Toni Storm is no longer with the WWE, as reports stated that she had requested her release and it was given to her. Specifically, a report from Fightful stated that she flew herself home after working a WWE live event in Washington, DC. Those in WWE were said to have been “blindsided” by the news, and WWE didn’t cite “budget cuts” as the reason for her departure.

According to Bodyslam.net, Storm paid out of her own pocket in order to fly home, as she essentially just quit the company on the spot.

A source said: “Turns out, Toni didn’t exactly request her release… she just up and quit. Worked a triple threat at a house show last night and then paid out of her own pocket to fly herself home. WWE handling it as her asking for her release and then them granting it, because after so many talents were released due to “budget cuts” this year, it’s like ‘meh.’”

A female main roster talent added: “It’s f*cking wild. She’s just gone. Didn’t really tell anyone.”

Another source noted that Storm may have ended up asking for her release yesterday, but “she straight up flew herself home after working the triple threat last night and quit. Took everyone by surprise.”

As for why she left, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he heard the reason was “burnout, essentially.” It was noted that she likely has a 90-day non-compete as part of her release.