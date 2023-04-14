wrestling / News
More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Vince McMahon was not backstage at last Friday’s Smackdown nor at this past Monday’s episode of RAW. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McMahon was still involved in creative. According to the WON, McMahon was part of the meeting, working remotely.
A few things were changed for the shows but it was similar to how TV has been for most of the year (outside of the RAW after Wrestlemania). The changes to Monday’s episode were more due to the travel issues than anything else.
McMahon is in charge of WWE. While he will mostly let the creative team do what they’re doing, if he wants something changed, it will be changed. There has been minor changes, including the way promos are worded.
