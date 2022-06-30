More On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Taping

As previously reported, last night’s AEW Dynamite concluded with the Blood and Guts match. After the broadcast was over, it took some time to clean up the ring and prepare it for Rampage. Tony Khan came out to thank the crowd and mentioned wanting to bring an AEW PPV to Detroit.

After the Rampage taping was over (you can find spoilers here), Khan would come back out and share a moment with Orange Cassidy, John Silver, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, Negative 1 and Danhausen.