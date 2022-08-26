More On What Tony Khan Said At AEW Talent Meeting and Booking Approach For All Out

As previously reported, AEW held a talent meeting before this week’s episode of Dynamite to address recent issues within the company. In particular, Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” and “animated” while talking to the talent. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the things Khan said was that he wasn’t going to be a pushover to talent demands.

It was noted that there have been several recent occasions with talent making demands for the PPV. In some of those cases, Khan went along with it because he thought the suggested ideas wee better. In other cases, he didn’t. One of these was the proposed Young Bucks vs. FTR match, which resulted in the entire show getting re-arranged. However the decision had already been made to hold the trios tournament and bring back Kenny Omega.

Overall, it was said that most thought the meeting went well. It was felt that the meeting was needed after the last few weeks. Those asked said it felt like an attempt to “reset everything” with better communication and creating a better sense of togetherness.