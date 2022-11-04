More On Why Colt Cabana Was Brought Back On AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was said that the return was likely a one-off, although he is still signed to ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move was Tony Khan’s idea.

The return was said to be for the locker room and to boost morale. Cabana was given a spotlight on the show after months of being away, even though he is well-liked in AEW and has many friends in the locker room. Since he’s still under contract, he could be used again on AEW TV even if that’s not the plan for now.

It was noted that Cabana was pulled from his duties as an agent around the same time Punk got Ace Steel hired, which is likely where the rumors about Punk forcing Cabana’s absence started.