wrestling / News
More On Why Stephanie McMahon Chose To Resign From WWE
As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon resigned as the co-CEO of WWE following Vince McMahon’s reinstatement as the chairman of the board. She noted her hiatus from 2022 and said that with the company in a strong position, she was “decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.”
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the word going around in the company among those unhappy with her departure is that she left because she was about to be demoted. The belief is that while she did a great job as co-CEO, she doesn’t need the money or the job. She had already decided to go on hiatus last year before circumstances forced her return. As she said, she took it “one step further” as she is also no longer on the board.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Which Women Will Not Be In Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
- Mick Foley On Bleeding During His WWE Run, Whether Blood Still Has a Place In Wrestling
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally