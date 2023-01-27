More On Why Stephanie McMahon Chose To Resign From WWE

As previously reported, Stephanie McMahon resigned as the co-CEO of WWE following Vince McMahon’s reinstatement as the chairman of the board. She noted her hiatus from 2022 and said that with the company in a strong position, she was “decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.”

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the word going around in the company among those unhappy with her departure is that she left because she was about to be demoted. The belief is that while she did a great job as co-CEO, she doesn’t need the money or the job. She had already decided to go on hiatus last year before circumstances forced her return. As she said, she took it “one step further” as she is also no longer on the board.