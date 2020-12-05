More On Wrestlers Being Upset About Impact’s COVID Protocols

Fightful Select reports that several wrestlers in Impact Wrestling have been frustrated after the most recent tapings, with several nothing that it seemed “more unprepared” and “fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants” than any other taping this year.

There was concern about COVID protocols, especially with a positive test coming out of one of the tapings. Several wrestlers claim they’ve never been given a COVID-19 test by the company across multiple sets of tapings. Others said that several on the roster were told to get tested after the outbreak at GCW Collective, but that wasn’t enforced.

Talent get temperature checks and then check off a paper stating they don’t have symptoms. There is said to be “significant heat” on management for the situation.