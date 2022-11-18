More On WWE Allegedly Reaching Out To Steve Austin For Another Match

As previously reported, WWE is said to have reached out to Steve Austin for another match, possibly at Wrestlemania 39. Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years to defeat Kevin Owens at this year’s Wrestlemania event.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that WWE did contact Austin about another match at Wrestlemania. Things are said to be “in the discussion phase”, but any ideas are being kept secret.

Outside of a heel like Corbin or Theory brawling with Austin similar to Owens last year, the WON noted that dream matches are also possible. The only one that wouldn’t, right now, would be Austin vs. CM Punk, as Punk is still under contract to AEW. That match was teased a decade ago, however. Other possible marquee matches listed would be Brock Lesnar or John Cena. Logan Paul is also a possibility. Roman Reigns is expected to be tied up with The Rock, which has been the rumored plan for him for months.