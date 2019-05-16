wrestling / News
More On WWE Being Very High On Andrade, English Tutor Hired To Help With Promos
We reported yesterday that WWE was said to be very high on Andrade backstage, which is why he got the win in a fatal four-way that took place on this past Tuesday’s Smackdown. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on that, including a note that Andrade is said to be “universally loved” backstage and has received high marks from pretty much everyone. Live event producers have given him great reviews and the talent is said to be very positive about his ability.
The only issue is that Vince feels his English holds him back. However, WWE has taken steps to fix that through their talent relations department. They’ve given him an English tutor in order to “speed him up”. That’s why he’s been speaking more English in his promos, as they want him to practice it more instead of relying on Zelina Vega to do it for him.
