More On WWE Keeping Roman Reigns’ Return A Secret

Roman Reigns made his WWE return at Summerslam and it was reported last month that even the WWE roster was in the dark about his comeback. WWE kept it a secret from nearly everyone in order for it to be a surprise. It was described as similar to how Vince McMahon keeps Brock Lesnar’s surprise returns a secret.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE also kept the information away from their advertising department, as the match with Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was not promoted for Payback until after Summerslam. Obviously with Payback only a week after Summerslam, this would give the return away.

This is in contrast to the women’s tag team title match, which was promoted before Summerslam. Although at the time it was Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Jax eventually replaced Asuka.