More On WWE Negotiating New Deals With NXT Call-Ups

We reported last week that several recent call-ups to the main roster from NXT were told that they will discuss new deals “soon,” but nothing had been offered at the time. According to Fightful Select, WWE has told several of the people that were called up that they will negotiate with them after Wrestlemania.

WWE tends to believe that since travel and live events have been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to cut back, so there’s no need for new deals at the moment. The money in the NXT wrestlers contracts is said to be much lower than they were offered to re-sign last year.