wrestling / News
More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision
As previously reported, there are rumors that WWE RAW is set to become a TV-14 program again, although it was later reported the change wasn’t finalized. It was noted that there are some in the company who are hesitant about the move, and the memo was sent out prematurely by USA Network.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the change to TV-14, if it happens, was a decision made by the USA Network and not WWE. The change was expected to happen on July 18, but as noted, that has not been finalized and as of now, TV listings still show the program as TV-PG.
If the change does happen, it would be unlikely to include blood as the company has been against that in recent years. It’s also unlikely that WWE would go back to storylines that demeaned women as there were in the Attitude Era.
However, it could include more coarse language, such as USA “accepting” Brock Lesnar using the word “shitkicking” on last week’s episode. They were aware of it when they got the script, and when Lesnar said it, they were able to do a sound edit of the word.
