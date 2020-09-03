More On WWE Possibly Switching Nights For NXT, USA Shares Viewpoint About AEW

It was reported yesterday that WWE is considering a move to Tuesday nights for NXT, with this week’s show and next week’s considered a trial run. It was also noted that USA Network is behind the move and pitched the idea around two months ago, and aren’t as keen as WWE is on competing with AEW since the head-to-head battle costs NXT viewerships.

There is a contradictory report from Wrestling Observer Radio that suggests USA was as interested in going up against AEW as WWE was. According to Dave Meltzer, USA wanted AEW to fail just like WWE did, which is why NXT was given the two hour timeslot on Wednesday nights. Neither company wants another wrestling company to succeed, as WWE doesn’t want the competition and USA wants to be able to claim to have the #1 wrestling company on television for long-term purposes.

He said: “Vince is not in this fight alone. If you think USA doesn’t care as much as Vince about this…of course they do.”

It was suggested everyone knew that if NXT was on a different night from day one, it would draw more than Wednesday against AEW. The only reason NXT was on television wasn’t to build the brand but to “make sure AEW went out of business.” But once AEW got a contract with TNT for three years, “they [WWE] failed.”

A couple of months ago there was a meeting where the topic of moving to another day was brought up, and it was dismissed. Vince didn’t want the perception that they “ran from the fight.” Others pointed out that it “looks like we’re losing.” WWE and USA reportedly thought that they were going to win every week when the ‘Wednesday Night War’ started, with losses perhaps in the first two weeks. It shocked everyone, even TNT, when AEW ended up winning as much as they have.