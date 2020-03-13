More On WWE Reportedly Pushing wXw, Progress to Part Ways With David Starr

A new report has additional details on WWE allegedly pushing wXW and Progress to cut ties with David Starr. As previously reported, WWE reportedly used their influence on wXW to push for Starr’s exit which took place via a career vs. title match at wXw 16 Carat Gold.

According to the WON, WWE not only pushed wXw to stop using Starr but also Progress. Progress quietly backed away from booking Starr toward the end of last year, and he had not been mentioned at all for some time. WWE has issues with Starr’s push to unionize wrestlers and his attempts to get wrestlers in the UK to join the trade union known as the Equity Union in the UK.

The site notes that neither wXw or Starr wanted to stop working together, but that they jointly made the decision due to WWE’s pressure. Progress was not that upset about the pressure they were receiving to no longer use him, and the feeling from Starr was mutual. WWE is believed to have begun pushing the promotions to stop using Starr in December.

The situation is not said to be afftecting his standing with OTT, where he is currently the world champion.