More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Triple H to Kick Off RAW, Talent Told He’s Still In Charge Of Creative

Fightful Select has more news on the fallout from Endeavor acquiring WWE and announcing plans to merge it with the UFC into a new company.

Wrestlenomics adds that there will be a company-wide meeting today at 4 PM ET. An e-mail was sent internally that said Triple H will remain in charge of creative as the chief content executive. Of course, Vince McMahon himself said earlier today that he will be involved with ‘higher level’ creative but not ‘in the weeds.’ Fightful confirms that McMahon is involved in the “top levels of creative”, but Triple H will still be in Gorilla position calling the show. It was noted that Vince’s “in the weeds” comment was something he said four years ago when Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were brought on in creative roles.

People in creative have said that they have not interacted with McMahon directly, and those in more powerful positions said he likes the process as it is now. It’s unknown just how involved he has been, but Triple H is still overseeing things with McMahon as a resource, if needed.

There has been speculation backstage that McMahon specifically found a buyer that would keep him or let him back in if he chose, even though he said he would have been happy to sell to someone who wouldn’t. Sources from interested buyers said that Vince’s involvement was a sticking point even though WWE has proven they can succeed without him.

One part of the deal was WWE wanting to expand globally, with increases to international TV rights, site fees and more. Specifically, WWE is hoping to make more money from upcoming UK rights fees and increase their visibility. They also want to increase rate cards in the US, as they think they should be earning more from TV deals.

There are currently no plans to expand PLE events into a PPV situation at this time, but it was noted that it’s a possibility in the future. However, it would have to be a deal big enough that they couldn’t turn it down and they are aware of PPV and where it’s headed.

It was also noted that WWE’s amount of hires slowed down in recent months and that was by design. As for cuts, nothing is known at this time.

There will be a talent meeting soon as well.

Triple H is expected to kick off tonight’s RAW.

It was also noted that the deal with Endeavor had nothing to do with the decision to have Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes last night.