More On WWE Superstars Looking To Get Out Of The Company, Including NXT Talent

It was reported yesterday that while several WWE talents have left this year (including Jon Moxley and Shawn Spears, who showed up in AEW), and others have been rumored to want to leave like Sasha Banks and The Revival, there have been others who want to leave that have not been reported. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer had more details on that situation, including why certain superstars want to leave, including inquiring about going to AEW. A key reason in many of the cases has to do with the lighter road schedule.

Meanwhile, it’s said that NXT wrestlers are also wanting to get out in addition to main roster talents. It’s believed by a lot of NXT talent that it will take a long time to get to the main roster and even when they do, it’s harder to become a star in WWE because of how the system is run. There are those in NXT who realize that even if they are stars in NXT, unless things change, that doesn’t mean they will be stars on the main roster, with some pointing out Ricochet as an example, calling his situation an “eye opener.”

However, most wrestlers are signed to three-year deals and some top talents are signed even longer. Others are not ready to risk a “sure thing,” as if you work for WWE these days you almost never get fired. AEW reportedly has a talent budget and will likely not take everyone who wants a job there, even if they feel they aren’t being used properly elsewhere.