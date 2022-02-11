More On WWE Wanting Fewer and Fewer Independent Wrestlers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on WWE’s edict against hiring independent wrestlers going forward, as they try to build up their own stars on the NXT 2.0 brand. According to the report, the company wants to continue moving to training athletes that are either brand new to wrestling or have very little experience.

The company is currently holding a tryout camp, which isn’t completely lacking in independent wrestlers as Rok-C is part of it.

The company plans to hold a tryout in Dallas over Wrestlemania week, and the idea is that they will not sign any more independent wrestlers than can be counted on one hand. And after that, they will look at even fewer.

A source noted that the most recent camp should have changed this perspective, as only one of the athletes without any experience “showed anything”, and it was a fan. Meanwhile the independent wrestlers ranged from “okay to good.”