More On WWE’s Decision To Drop ‘No Wrestling During Commerical Breaks’ Rule, Said To Be A Paul Heyman Decision

We reported earlier this week that Paul Heyman reportedly had more influence over this week’s episode of RAW than he’s had since he started as Executive Director of the brand. It was also revealed that WWE has seemingly dropped their rule of having no wrestling during commercial breaks, as there were a couple of longer matches with action happening during commercials. There were no 2/3 falls matches, elimination matches or run-ins forcing matches to be restarted, which were tricks WWE had been using to explain why the match was stopped during commercials.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to drop this rule was said to be a Paul Heyman decision, as he was able to get Vince McMahon to agree to allow wrestling during commercial breaks and stop the tricks WWE had been using to prevent that. While Vince did make some “minor tweaks” to the program, it was said to be “largely a Heyman show.”