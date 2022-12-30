More on WWE’s Interest In Dragon Lee Prior To Signing, How Much Money He’ll Make

As previously reported, Dragon Lee has signed with WWE and will be part of the NXT roster. It was also reported that WWE became interested after learning that Lee worked AEW Dynamite without a contract, but that’s not the entire story. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was interest from WWE in the past, and they even tried to negotiate with him. At the time, he was loyal to NJPW and got a better offer from ROH than what Canyon Ceman was offering him. However, right after that, ROH shut down.

It was noted before that it’s believed Lee will be making NXT money when he joins the roster, instead of main roster money. However, it is expected he will be the highest-paid talent in NXT now that Mandy Rose is gone. While talent aren’t allowed to reveal how much they make due to a confidentiality clause in their contracts, the bottom number for the main roster is $250,000 a year. That means Lee will be making less than that. Lee signed a three-year deal and will get pay increases each year. The hope is that he will get a main roster deal and be brought up in 2024.

Lee will still be able to keep his licensing deals with Legends of Lucha Libre, as well as a middle-grade book series next year that also includes Rush, Dralistico and Bestia del Ring. There will also be an animated series about the Munoz family. Lee’s WWE deal and Rush’s AEW deal allow them to star in it and promote it if it gets picked up.