More On WWE’s Preparation For Aleister Black’s Return Prior To Release
Earlier this week, Aleister Black was released from the WWE along with five other talents like Braun Strowman, Lana and more. Black was perhaps one of the more puzzling releases as WWE had just been preparing for his in-ring return on the Smackdown brand. He had taken part in several vignettes and then appeared on an episode a couple of weeks ago to attack Big E.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company even commissioned new theme music for Black as they were preparing for his return. It’s unknown how far along the process for the song went, but it will now be unused.
There’s also no word on if these cuts will affect the talks to bring Zelina Vega back to the company, which was still the plan as of last week.
