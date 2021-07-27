wrestling / News
More Photos & Clips of John Cena Appearing Off-Air After Raw, Cena & Riddle Have Bro Off
– As noted, John Cena teamed with Riddle in a dark main event for last night’s Raw. Cena beat Mace and T-Bar after the show went off the air. You check out some additional live photos and clips that were posted on Twitter for the match that were posted on Twitter, including Cena & Riddle having a bro off, below:
Cena and Riddle tag team dark match against no Retribution
— Anthony Perkins (@aperkins0522) July 27, 2021
After RAW went off the air, John Cena appeared to team up with Riddle and together they defeated Mace and T-Bar.
— Aиοиιмυѕ.ϲοм (@AnonimusLH) July 27, 2021
John Cena showed up after RAW went off the air.
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 27, 2021
Tonight was fun!
Tag match after #WWERaw Cena and Riddle vs. Mace and T-Bar!
— Brian Short (@short_brian) July 27, 2021
Cena and Riddle have a bro off
— Anthony Perkins (@aperkins0522) July 27, 2021
