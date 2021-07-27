wrestling / News

More Photos & Clips of John Cena Appearing Off-Air After Raw, Cena & Riddle Have Bro Off

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WWE Raw

As noted, John Cena teamed with Riddle in a dark main event for last night’s Raw. Cena beat Mace and T-Bar after the show went off the air. You check out some additional live photos and clips that were posted on Twitter for the match that were posted on Twitter, including Cena & Riddle having a bro off, below:

