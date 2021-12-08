More Photos Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Saying Goodbye After NXT

As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got what appeared to be a send-off following last night’s episode of NXT. Once cameras stopped rolling, Tomasso Ciampa came out to seemingly say goodbye to Gargano, with O’Reilly also coming out to take part. More photos from the segment have popped up online, which include Shawn Michaels saying goodbye to Gargano as well.

Final farewell after the show.

This was the sendoff the globe needed.

Hugs, DIY sitdown, just the boys being themselves one last time in NXT.

Gazed one last time at what they built together in between tears

7/8

See you in the indies and AEW, Johnny and Kyle

8/8

End of an Era pic.twitter.com/FEl13yffoZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 8, 2021