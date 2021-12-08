wrestling / News
More Photos Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Saying Goodbye After NXT
As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got what appeared to be a send-off following last night’s episode of NXT. Once cameras stopped rolling, Tomasso Ciampa came out to seemingly say goodbye to Gargano, with O’Reilly also coming out to take part. More photos from the segment have popped up online, which include Shawn Michaels saying goodbye to Gargano as well.
D I Y 👋 👏 📷 #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/PebqtNq4u9
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 8, 2021
💜💜💜 @CandiceLeRae @ShawnMichaels #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1nrWoBhvVa
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 8, 2021
#ThankYouKyle #ThankYouJohnny #WWENXT 📷👏 @KORcombat @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/vy3N1pFLry
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 8, 2021
#ThankYouJohnny @JohnnyGargano #WWENXT 📷🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/FGpDid4KOR
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 8, 2021
#ThankYouKyle @KORcombat #WWENXT 🙌📷👏 pic.twitter.com/5WBQGHpOd1
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 8, 2021
Final farewell after the show.
This was the sendoff the globe needed.
Hugs, DIY sitdown, just the boys being themselves one last time in NXT.
Gazed one last time at what they built together in between tears
7/8 pic.twitter.com/SBXLXoy1OE
— Hairo💡Story Artist looking for Work (@HighRiskOculus) December 8, 2021
See you in the indies and AEW, Johnny and Kyle
8/8 pic.twitter.com/Sz5u0llD9p
— Hairo💡Story Artist looking for Work (@HighRiskOculus) December 8, 2021
End of an Era pic.twitter.com/FEl13yffoZ
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 8, 2021
Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly saying their goodbyes with Shawn Michaels#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hVoFqBfaXP
— Covalent TV (@covalent_tv) December 8, 2021
