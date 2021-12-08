wrestling / News

More Photos Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly Saying Goodbye After NXT

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT

As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly got what appeared to be a send-off following last night’s episode of NXT. Once cameras stopped rolling, Tomasso Ciampa came out to seemingly say goodbye to Gargano, with O’Reilly also coming out to take part. More photos from the segment have popped up online, which include Shawn Michaels saying goodbye to Gargano as well.

