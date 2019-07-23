More Pics, Video Of Legends at Raw Reunion: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, More

– It was a big night of one-off returns on Raw Reunion, and pics of a lot of the stars made it to WWE’s twitter accounts. You can see pics below of several of the segments featuring the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, Kaitlyn, The Boogeyman, the Godfather, Rikishi and more.

As noted earlier, several returning legends had brief runs with the 24/7 Title, while Bray Wyatt attacked the returning Mick Foley.