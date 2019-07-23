wrestling / News
More Pics, Video Of Legends at Raw Reunion: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, More
– It was a big night of one-off returns on Raw Reunion, and pics of a lot of the stars made it to WWE’s twitter accounts. You can see pics below of several of the segments featuring the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, Kaitlyn, The Boogeyman, the Godfather, Rikishi and more.
As noted earlier, several returning legends had brief runs with the 24/7 Title, while Bray Wyatt attacked the returning Mick Foley.
BANGIN' IT@TheREALRIKISHI is HERE on #RawReunion! pic.twitter.com/kw36h1CV53
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
#TopGuys do what they want when they want.#TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE have some back-up in the form of @TestifyDVon for their bout against The @WWEUsos NEXT! #RAW #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/BPqzlDJfPd
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@BookerT5x is bringin' that HEAT to the #RAW announce table on #RawReunion! pic.twitter.com/trtXmwElww
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
CHECK IT OUT BABY.#RawReunion @HulkHogan @RealJimmyHart pic.twitter.com/TOC1sUZhjp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
Not even @milanmiracle, @AliciaFoxy, @Torrie11…and COBRA can impress @DMcIntyreWWE? #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/JXLkFLOLGV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
OH, HEYYYYYYY, @CelesteBonin! #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/Gr78pgHf6d
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂#RawReunion #Godfather @CharlyOnTV pic.twitter.com/5MpPnDKoyC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
👀 LEGENDS EVERYWHERE.
Welcome back to #Raw, @LilianGarcia & @Christian4Peeps! #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/fGNIkoqEdZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
HE'S @realboogey, and HE'S COMIN' TO GETCHA!#RawReunion @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/ghsw2tEiyD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
"When I was General Manager of #Raw, if we had a problem, we'd settle it in the ring."@RealKurtAngle comes through! Looks like @SamiZayn and @reymysterio are headed into battle NEXT on #RawReunion! pic.twitter.com/rQAbPnxF9x
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
COACH RULES.#RawReunion @TheCoachrules pic.twitter.com/22HgsDcrOl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
WOOOOO!@RicFlairNatrBoy is STYLIN' and PROFILIN' on #RawReunion! pic.twitter.com/Ew3R3VUkdG
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
WELCOME BACK, KING.#RawReunion @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/V31ZMLprMV
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
BURN IT DOWN. BREAK IT DOWN.@TripleH & @ShawnMichaels have evened the odds for @WWERollins against @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE! #RawReunion #DX pic.twitter.com/8K8cf0ES1I
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
#DX + #TheKliq = BAD NEWS for #TheOC. #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/Gt3sWI8lOZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
The #WorldsStrongestMan @TheMarkHenry and The #HardcoreLegend @RealMickFoley in the house! #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/mT4sqg1ImQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
Classic.#RawReunion @HulkHogan @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/95Yq1sbpwS
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
SO. MANY. LEGENDS.@RicFlairNatrBoy is leading the pack! #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/IT1WR7cAS0
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
👍 THUMBS UP, HULKSTER 👍#RawReunion @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/iOLRbvipq9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 23, 2019
*GLASS BREAK* BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP.@steveaustinBSR is LIVE on #RawReunion! pic.twitter.com/wQVRPOqUwl
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
Raise your glass because @steveaustinBSR is here to toast #RAW! #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/3iq2XHLYah
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
