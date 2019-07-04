wrestling / News
WWE News: More on Possible Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega Match, Vignette For Killian Dain’s NXT Return
– While it’s not official, the proposed Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega match appears to be aiming for Raw. Becky Lynch chimed in to accept the challenge that Seth Rollins had already agreed to and while WWE has not confirmed the match, WWE.com noted that the challenge was issued for Raw.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 3, 2019
– WWE posted the latest vignette for Killing Dain’s NXT return online, and you can see it below:
