More Possible Spoilers On Talent At Impact Slammiversary
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has some details on additional names who are at Slammiversary and may appear on camera. As previously noted, Father James Mitchell is backstage and may appear on the show.
In addition, PWInsider reports that James Storm and Chris Harris are at the PPV, setting up a potential America’s Most Wanted reunion. Shark Boy is also there.
The ring is said to be a traditional ring as opposed to the famous six-sided one.
