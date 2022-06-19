wrestling / News

More Possible Spoilers On Talent At Impact Slammiversary

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A new report has some details on additional names who are at Slammiversary and may appear on camera. As previously noted, Father James Mitchell is backstage and may appear on the show.

In addition, PWInsider reports that James Storm and Chris Harris are at the PPV, setting up a potential America’s Most Wanted reunion. Shark Boy is also there.

The ring is said to be a traditional ring as opposed to the famous six-sided one.

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

