More Production Notes for Last Week’s WWE TV Including Decision To Use Jeff Jarrett

Fightful Select has more production notes from last week’s WWE TV, including the decision to use Jeff Jarrett on Friday Night Smackdown. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared backstage in a segment with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. According to the report, there was ‘no hesitation’ in using Jarrett, even though he was set to appear at The WRLD on GCW last night.

– Kenny Dykstra was listed as the producer for both matches on Main Event. He also produced the dark match between Roderick Strong and LA Knight.

– Tyson Kidd was not listed as a producer for RAW or Smackdown.

– Big E and Kevin Owens were backstage all day on Friday and were included on the internal rundown for appearances on the show.

– The “In-Zayn” segment was called “Self Defense.”