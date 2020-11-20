More Ratings Details For AEW Dynamite and NXT This Week

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had its best ratings in two months, defeating NXT in that and viewership. Dynamite had 850,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating compared to NXT’s 0.14 rating and 638,000 viewers. It was also noted that Dynamite managed to double NXT in every quarter hour, with numbers provided for quarter-by-quarter. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a few more details about this week’s numbers.

It was noted that not only did Dynamite beat NXT this week, it actually beat Monday’s RAW in 18-34 with both men (98,000 compared to 95,000) and women (87,000 compared to 70,000). Dynamite also had its largest viewership in 18-49 since January 15, with 477,000 viewers. NXT tied its second worst in the demo with 178,000 viewers.

The opening match of the night, Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, brought in 526,000 (0.41) viewers for AEW in 18-49, the best number for any segment on the show since March 4. On that episode, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley & Darby Allin had 528,000 viewers in the demo. Pac vs. The Blade also did well in 18-49, gaining 523,000 viewers.

Dynamite was ranked #7 for the night and the #1 entertainment show, behind news shows and the NBA Draft. It also beat everything in 18-49 except the Draft, and fell behind the Draft and SportsCenter in 18-34 overall. NXT was #56 in 18-49 and #17 in entertainment. Since it fell outside the top 50, not all of the demo numbers are available.

Dynamite was up 11.3% in viewers and 22.6% in 18-49 from last week. NXT was up 0.9% in viewers but down 15.2% in the demo. Dynamite doubled NXT in every demo except women 35-49. It beat NXT nearly four-to-one in men 18-34 and nearly seven-to-one in women 18-34.

Dynamite had 98,000 in men 18-34 (up 127.9%), 87,000 in women 18-34 (up 55.4%), 199,000 in men 35-49 (down 1.5%) and 93,000 in women 35-49 (up 5.7%). NXT had 25,000 in men 18-34 (down 10.7%), 13,000 in women 18-34 (down 43.5%), 83,000 in men 35-49 (down 12.6%) and 57,000 in women 35-49 (down 10.9%).

AEW had a 0.16 in 12-17 (up 45.5%), 0.27 in 18-34 (up 86.9%), 0.47 in 35-49 (up 0.7%) and 0.27 in 50+ (same as last week). The audience was 62.3% male in 18-49 and 54% male in 12-17. NXT’s audience was 65.8% male in 18-34 and 59.3% male in 35-49 to 60.7% in 18-49.