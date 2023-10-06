More RAW Wrestlers Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Taping

As previously reported, several RAW stars are advertised for tonight’s Smackdown taping, and others are set for the show that aren’t advertised. WWE is promoting Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and the Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the show. Meanwhile, Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine are also set for the show, possibly in dark matches.

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh have been spotted ahead of tonight’s show in St. Louis.

Once again, it’s likely several of the unadvertised wrestlers are set for dark matches, as WWE has been using RAW stars for that purpose on Smackdown.