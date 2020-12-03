wrestling / News
More Reactions To AEW/Impact Crossover: Sami Callihan Teases Reunion With Jon Moxley, Young Bucks Post Old TNA Photo
The big news coming out of last night is that there will be some crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World title with the help of Impact executive Don Callis, who said that there will be an explanation on Tuesday’s Impact.
More wrestlers from both companies are reacting to the news, including Sami Callihan, who teased a reunion with Moxley. The two were known as the Switchblade Conspiracy on the indies, and he posted a gif of a switchblade. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks posted a photo of their time in TNA when they were Generation Me. You can see those posts and more below.
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 3, 2020
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) December 3, 2020
U say manipulative carny like its a bad thing https://t.co/Z0THk6wt3y
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020
Some people make matches…. Others make HISTORY. @KennyOmegamanX and I will be on @IMPACTWRESTLING this tuesday. #InvisibleHand https://t.co/PoN6AA8oqz
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020
WHAT TIMELINE IS THIS?!!! 😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/yKkzdi4EoS
— 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 3, 2020
He’s the @luchalibreaaa mega champion….I’m the @luchalibreaaa Reina de Reinas champion….this makes sense. Just a friendly reminder 😉…..let’s see what happens this Tuesday. https://t.co/xvG9pdBVXY
— Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) December 3, 2020
MCMG
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 3, 2020
Hey ….. since all the #AEW fans will be tuning into #IMPACTonAXSTV next Tuesday
Get to know @IMPACTWRESTLING in this behind the scenes vlog
…. had to do it 😂🤷♂️ #AEWDynamite #KennyOmega #AEWWinterisComing pic.twitter.com/GsYHGrs74Z
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) December 3, 2020
This is my official AEW/IMPACT crossover dream match thread 🚨
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Abadon v Su Yung pic.twitter.com/k7HsyTUAjs
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Yung Bucks v The North pic.twitter.com/J2yRiYdPiZ
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Wardlow v Rhino pic.twitter.com/8JfEfhp6Ao
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Diamante v Kiera Hogan pic.twitter.com/CD6vPPhCED
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Big Swole v Tasha Steelz pic.twitter.com/p9HFgL7vEm
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Orange Cassidy v Johnny Swinger pic.twitter.com/nDxKs5ocKr
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Serena Deeb v Deonna pic.twitter.com/6MsbKMo2Ad
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Joey Janela v Chris Bey pic.twitter.com/TqCOViXpf6
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
John Silver v Ken Shamrock pic.twitter.com/kzSqqpBLa4
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Max v Julian (not a match, but a DEBATE) pic.twitter.com/EObugp8w4s
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Sting v Tommy Dreamer pic.twitter.com/fDfi1oDwoA
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Jack Evans v Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/3vLXhWlJuf
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Kris Stat v Taya V pic.twitter.com/RoUcBAjVsJ
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
