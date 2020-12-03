wrestling / News

More Reactions To AEW/Impact Crossover: Sami Callihan Teases Reunion With Jon Moxley, Young Bucks Post Old TNA Photo

December 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Callihan Impact Wrestling 11-24-20

The big news coming out of last night is that there will be some crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World title with the help of Impact executive Don Callis, who said that there will be an explanation on Tuesday’s Impact.

More wrestlers from both companies are reacting to the news, including Sami Callihan, who teased a reunion with Moxley. The two were known as the Switchblade Conspiracy on the indies, and he posted a gif of a switchblade. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks posted a photo of their time in TNA when they were Generation Me. You can see those posts and more below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading