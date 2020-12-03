More Reactions To AEW/Impact Crossover: Sami Callihan Teases Reunion With Jon Moxley, Young Bucks Post Old TNA Photo

The big news coming out of last night is that there will be some crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World title with the help of Impact executive Don Callis, who said that there will be an explanation on Tuesday’s Impact.

More wrestlers from both companies are reacting to the news, including Sami Callihan, who teased a reunion with Moxley. The two were known as the Switchblade Conspiracy on the indies, and he posted a gif of a switchblade. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks posted a photo of their time in TNA when they were Generation Me. You can see those posts and more below.

U say manipulative carny like its a bad thing https://t.co/Z0THk6wt3y — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020

Some people make matches…. Others make HISTORY. @KennyOmegamanX and I will be on @IMPACTWRESTLING this tuesday. #InvisibleHand https://t.co/PoN6AA8oqz — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020

He’s the @luchalibreaaa mega champion….I’m the @luchalibreaaa Reina de Reinas champion….this makes sense. Just a friendly reminder 😉…..let’s see what happens this Tuesday. https://t.co/xvG9pdBVXY — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) December 3, 2020

MCMG — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 3, 2020

Hey ….. since all the #AEW fans will be tuning into #IMPACTonAXSTV next Tuesday Get to know @IMPACTWRESTLING in this behind the scenes vlog 📺: https://t.co/AN7GVWbbDS …. had to do it 😂🤷‍♂️ #AEWDynamite #KennyOmega #AEWWinterisComing pic.twitter.com/GsYHGrs74Z — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) December 3, 2020

This is my official AEW/IMPACT crossover dream match thread 🚨 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Abadon v Su Yung pic.twitter.com/k7HsyTUAjs — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Yung Bucks v The North pic.twitter.com/J2yRiYdPiZ — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Wardlow v Rhino pic.twitter.com/8JfEfhp6Ao — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Diamante v Kiera Hogan pic.twitter.com/CD6vPPhCED — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Big Swole v Tasha Steelz pic.twitter.com/p9HFgL7vEm — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Orange Cassidy v Johnny Swinger pic.twitter.com/nDxKs5ocKr — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Serena Deeb v Deonna pic.twitter.com/6MsbKMo2Ad — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Joey Janela v Chris Bey pic.twitter.com/TqCOViXpf6 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

John Silver v Ken Shamrock pic.twitter.com/kzSqqpBLa4 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Max v Julian (not a match, but a DEBATE) pic.twitter.com/EObugp8w4s — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Sting v Tommy Dreamer pic.twitter.com/fDfi1oDwoA — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020

Jack Evans v Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/3vLXhWlJuf — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020