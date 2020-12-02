More Reactions To Passing of Pat Patterson: John Cena, Mick Foley, Others

The tributes and reactions from the wrestling world continue to pour in after today’s news that Pat Patterson passed away at the age of 79. The latest include posts from John Cena, Mick Foley and more.

Cena wrote: “Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick.”

Foley added: “I just heard the terrible news about the passing of Pat Patterson. I loved the man. I could listen to his stories for hours. One of the all-time great wrestlers, one of the best minds in the business, and a dear friend.”

Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 2, 2020

I just heard the terrible news about the passing of Pat Patterson. I loved the man. I could listen to his stories for hours. One of the all-time great wrestlers, one of the best minds in the business, and a dear friend.#RIPPatPatterson https://t.co/SozhlF8bQY — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 2, 2020

PAT PATTERSON I DONT KNOW WHAT TO SAY OTHER THAN I LOVE YOU. YOU HAVE BEAUTIFUL MIND FOR THIS BUSINESS AND BEAUTIFUL HEART FOR THIS WORLD. MY HEART IS BROKEN. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP #rip pic.twitter.com/XASbSUG0qO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 2, 2020

Loved @wwe Hall of Famer Pat Patterson as a great friend and a mentor. The incredible times we had traveling the world, watching him sing karaoke, telling stories, talking golf are something I’ll treasure forever. Love you Pat, RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/xk3y08J24H — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) December 2, 2020

Very saddened to hear about the passing of one of my best friends..Pat Patterson. He had an infectious personality where you always wanted to be around him. This photo of Pat, @ShawnMichaels and me was from Wrestlemania 21. Pat helped us create an incredible Story. #RIPHOFer pic.twitter.com/APHVs7hRoi — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 2, 2020

Heaven gained an angel! As my heart breaks a bit! Pat Patterson would fill a room w/ laugher, always sit & make me laugh every week in catering by barking & people would wonder where the dog was! Would joke w/ @HEELZiggler & I, & most importantly supported me! #RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/7D65WHToY9 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 2, 2020

Wow – what a loss for the @wwe family. There was never a time I saw Pat Patterson backstage at a show or event where he wasn’t smiling or trying to make people laugh. Thanks for always being kind to me during our interactions. Your bright spirit will be missed. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 2, 2020

Any interaction I ever had with Pat Patterson, albeit brief, was very enjoyable and an opportunity to learn. RIP to a trailblazer and great professional wrestler. A man who truly broke through barriers and an outstanding credit to our business. Godspeed sir 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 2, 2020

This one really hurts. RIP, Pat Patterson. Thank you for the laughs, the stories & most importantly, paving the way for us, Canadian wrestlers. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AauzPuMNhG — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) December 2, 2020

Shook to hear the loss of an absolute legend in Pat Patterson. From an incredible in ring career to influencing countless superstars and matches behind the scenes to finally being able to tell his story and his truth after having to hide for so long. We’re forever in his debt. — Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 2, 2020

When Pat Patterson would join us for live shows, he would sing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Each and every time, he’d receive a standing ovation. His contributions are immeasurable. As a trailblazer in several ways, he did it his way. Thank you, friend. pic.twitter.com/PXSgk21bKi — Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) December 2, 2020

A trailblazer, a legend, and a member of our #WWENXT family. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson will be missed. 🙏 https://t.co/aaG9vaZbDA — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson knew @WWE was his home away from home, a place where he felt completely accepted and truly loved. Someone like Pat made all the difference because he wasn’t afraid to be himself and he made no apologies for it. Pat did it his way. Rest in power, Pat♥️ pic.twitter.com/3hRYmaCb5W — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 2, 2020

WWE has announced that @WWE Hall of Famer, and the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson has passed away. pic.twitter.com/BhLkXC55un — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 2, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of wrestling legend Pat Patterson. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Pat Patterson. Our thoughts are with Pat’s friends, family and fans. #RIPPat — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 2, 2020

Wow can 2020 just be over? I didn’t know Pat that well but was lucky enough to have a chance to work with him in wwe. I have nothing but fond memories of his stories and jokes backstage. Thank you Pat Patterson 🙏🏼 RIP pic.twitter.com/mXkpdgRGCV — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 2, 2020

Saddened to learn of Pat Patterson’s passing this morning. Pat was a true visionary when it came to the psychology behind pro wrestling. He also evolved with an open mind as times & styles changed. I always looked forward to Pat’s karaoke gatherings after Montreal. RIP Gimmick — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 2, 2020