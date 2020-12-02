wrestling / News

More Reactions To Passing of Pat Patterson: John Cena, Mick Foley, Others

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat Patterson

The tributes and reactions from the wrestling world continue to pour in after today’s news that Pat Patterson passed away at the age of 79. The latest include posts from John Cena, Mick Foley and more.

Cena wrote: “Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick.

Foley added: “I just heard the terrible news about the passing of Pat Patterson. I loved the man. I could listen to his stories for hours. One of the all-time great wrestlers, one of the best minds in the business, and a dear friend.

