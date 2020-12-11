More Reactions To Passing Of Tiny Lister, WWE Network Pays Tribute

It was sadly reported yesterday that former WWF and WCW wrestler, as well as actor Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister passed away at the age of 62. Several people within the industry paid tribute, including AEW, WWE, Bruce Prichard, The Iron Sheik and others. Now several others have commented, including Ice T, Joey Janela and more. You can see those posts below.

Meanwhile, the WWE Network is paying tribute to the former Zeus with a collection of videos. They include all of his WWF PPV appearances: Summerslam 1989, Survivor Series 1989 and the Steel cage match with Zeus and Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake. There are also promos from that time, including on The Brother Loev Show, confronting Hogan during Saturday Night’s Main Event and his only WCW appearance as Ze Gangsta at Uncensored 1996.

I first knew him as Zeus. RIP Tiny Lister aka Deebo. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KjEIO5pL3J — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) December 11, 2020

I was absolutley terrified of Zeus as a 4 year old kid. Loved No Holds Barred and how it tied into WWE Programming. Godspeed and Rest Well Mr. Lister! #RIPZeus pic.twitter.com/kOJvSOk7xS — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) December 11, 2020

I remember growing up watching Tiny Lister as Zeus the wrestler. I later met him when he came to speak to my elementary class, giving us words of encouragement. His Deebo character was far from the gentle giant that he was. We lost a good one. #RipTinyLister pic.twitter.com/i8fQDXoTog — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) December 11, 2020

RIP Tiny Lister AKA Deebo AKA Zeus #legendsneverdie pic.twitter.com/k75A5auELm — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 11, 2020

So sad about Tiny Lister aka Zeus. I was so scared of him as a kid and he made me laugh so hard as a teenager as Deebo. Friends who had the pleasure of working with him always said he was a great dude. Rest in Power ZEUSSSSSSS — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 11, 2020

I’m dedicating my page today as a Tribute to my close friend ‘Tiny Lister’ aka Debo, aka Zeus, aka Cleatus.. Gone far to soon. Rest easy Big Homie 💔Love U pic.twitter.com/bTL3HZDZaM — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 11, 2020

Everyone at BT Sport is saddened to learn of the passing of Tom "Tiny" Lister, known as Zeus, at the age of 62. 1958-2020 RIP pic.twitter.com/L3V5IpsVqY — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 11, 2020

RIP Tiny Lister, who passed away at 62. Tiny was in many movies but was also Zeus in WWE, debuting in 1989. Zeus legitimately terrified me as a kid. Immediately made an impact. To think, if things were different it might have been Hogan vs Zeus at Wrestlemania. pic.twitter.com/JsFh96YceH — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) December 11, 2020