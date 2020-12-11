wrestling / News

More Reactions To Passing Of Tiny Lister, WWE Network Pays Tribute

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tiny LIster Zeus

It was sadly reported yesterday that former WWF and WCW wrestler, as well as actor Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister passed away at the age of 62. Several people within the industry paid tribute, including AEW, WWE, Bruce Prichard, The Iron Sheik and others. Now several others have commented, including Ice T, Joey Janela and more. You can see those posts below.

Meanwhile, the WWE Network is paying tribute to the former Zeus with a collection of videos. They include all of his WWF PPV appearances: Summerslam 1989, Survivor Series 1989 and the Steel cage match with Zeus and Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake. There are also promos from that time, including on The Brother Loev Show, confronting Hogan during Saturday Night’s Main Event and his only WCW appearance as Ze Gangsta at Uncensored 1996.

