More Reactions To WWE Releases: Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, & More Comment
The bevy of WWE releases today continues to draw reactions from the wrestling world and Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley and more have shared their comments. As reported earlier, WWE released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett on Wednesday. Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Renee Paquette, CM Punk, and Miro had been among those who shared their thoughts earlier and you can see comments by Rollins, Banks, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Foley, and recent WWE releases Jessie McKay and Mojo Rawley below:
And today it makes me feel 💔💔💔 https://t.co/1BvBKdbL8t
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 2, 2021
We love you @RubyRiottWWE
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) June 2, 2021
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2021
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2021
💔💔💔💔💔💔
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 2, 2021
For @RubyRiottWWE the best is yet to come.
I firmly believe that.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 2, 2021
I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company – but unless he’s set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options. https://t.co/GJunhSzHTm
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 2, 2021
Speechless 💔
— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) June 2, 2021
I became very close with @RubyRiottWWE over the past year and I’m so grateful to call her a friend. She has the absolute biggest heart ever and is an absolute star. Love you ♥️
— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) June 2, 2021
#TeamNFG for life!!!!@BraunStrowman @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/Y76SN6FB8P
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) June 2, 2021
