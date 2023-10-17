More On Recent Changes In WWE Creative With Triple H In Full Control

A new report has some additional notes on the recent changes to WWE creative where Triple H now has full control. As recently reported by SI, Vince McMahon’s backing away from creative was a decision made by Ari Emanuel to have McMahon focusing on other aspects of the business and Triple H leading the creative direction. McMahon had been involved in making changes to creative since WrestleMania, and Fightful Select reports that sources in the company said that the recent changes — stars returning to TV, signed wrestlers making their debut, longer matches and more of a focus on the women’s division, among others — are expected to continue.

The report notes that the adjustments under Triple H seemed to happen “overnight” and that while McMahon didn’t interact directly with creative, he made his influence felt including who would and wouldn’t appear on the show in particular.

One source noted that the matches that have been on the show in the last few weeks such as Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston, Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and GUNTHER vs. Bronson Reed have been “very important” in establishing Raw’s in-ring aspect. The adjustments are perceived to have freshened up things and relaxed the process, with Raw having a far more open roster to use.

While McMahon wasn’t in person at the show making changes, he was (as has been heavily reported) make them remotely and the changes would often happen throughout the weekend as he learned about the creative plans and made adjustments, including which talent he did or didn’t want on the show.

One writer was quoted as saying, “Well, I guess he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t in the weeds, but in a way, he just sprayed roundup on the weeds and checked in on them every so often.”