More ROH Taping Results From After Last Night’s Dynamite (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Ring of Honor taped several matches for tonight’s episode of ROH on HonorClub TV. The company taped several matches after Dynamite and Rampage concluded as well. You can see the spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) def. Emi Sakura. Yuka Sakazaki saved Sakura from a post-match attack.

* AR Fox & Metalik def. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo.

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta def. Leon Ruffin. Yuta called out Katsuyori Shibata after the match and the two had a staredown.

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo def. Blake Christian.

* Eddie Kingston def. Christopher Daniels. Claudio Castagnoli faced off with Kingston after the match. Kingston said he would become ROH World Champion.