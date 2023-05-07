wrestling / News
More ROH Taping Results From Orlando (SPOILERS)
– Ring of Honor (ROH) held its latest set of television tapings earlier today in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful and Kaden Lee:
* Mark Briscoe beat JD Dreake
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli beat Serpentico.
* Rey Fenix beat Gringo Loco.
* Kiera Hogan picked up the win over Vert Vixen. Athena was watching the match from the stage, and she later moved to ringside.
* Kyle Fletcher beat AR Fox.
* The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder) were victorious over The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth).
* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis) beat Willie Mack & Ninja Mack.
* The Embassy (Toa Liona, Kaun, & Brian Cage) were victorious over Adam Priest, Lucky Ali & Victor Benjamin.
* Mercedes Martinez beat Dream Girl Ellie.
Tony Khan reportedly announced midway through the taping that the matches were being taped out of order.