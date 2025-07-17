More on Rumors of AJ Styles Appearing at TNA Slammiversary

There have been growing rumors that AJ Styles will appear at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday, partially spurred by comments from those in charge. Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown reports that there are some within TNA who expect the WWE star to be present for this weekend’s big event.

The Taketown claims that multiple TNA sources stated that Styles appearing has been planned for a while and was said to be a “top priority” for those in charge. It’s unclear what he’ll be doing at the event, but several are hopeful he will set up a potential future match for the company as part of the WWE-TNA partnership.

Styles has not appeared for TNA since he left the company in 2014.