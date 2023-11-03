wrestling / News
More On Rumors That Kairi Sane Is Set For WWE Return (SPOILERS)
November 3, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Kairi Sane is set to return to the WWE soon after being added to the company’s internal talent roster. There was a report earlier today that said it could be as soon as tomorrow’s Crown Jewel event.
Fightful Select reports that WWE wanted to make signing Sane a “priority” this year. She was actually brought up last year as a potential return when WWE was bringing back several people, but it never happened at the time. There have been creative plans already pitched for Sane when she comes back. Her return isn’t something that WWE has tried to keep secret.
More Trending Stories
- FOX CEO On Not Renewing Smackdown Rights Deal, Says It Didn’t Meet ROI Discipline Parameters
- WWE Reportedly Expected Questions About CM Punk At Fastlane, Prepped Talent To Answer
- Ric Flair Wants a Promo Battle With MJF In AEW, Talks Energy Drink Deal
- More Backstage Details on Why AEW Signed Ric Flair to a Multi-Year Deal