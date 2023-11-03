More On Rumors That Kairi Sane Is Set For WWE Return (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Kairi Sane is set to return to the WWE soon after being added to the company’s internal talent roster. There was a report earlier today that said it could be as soon as tomorrow’s Crown Jewel event.

Fightful Select reports that WWE wanted to make signing Sane a “priority” this year. She was actually brought up last year as a potential return when WWE was bringing back several people, but it never happened at the time. There have been creative plans already pitched for Sane when she comes back. Her return isn’t something that WWE has tried to keep secret.