wrestling / News
More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights for 5.08.20
May 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note On WWE Plan for Daniel Bryan & His Feud With Sami Zayn
- Mikey Whipwreck On Virgil Getting Him Buried In WCW, John Cena’s ‘Awful’ Stunner
- Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’